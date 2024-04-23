The Diamondbacks recalled Henry from Triple-A Reno ahead of his start against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was demoted to Reno on April 17 after he posted a 6.87 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB in his first four starts of the season, but he'll rejoin the Diamondbacks for another start Tuesday. Henry could stick in the rotation with a strong performance since Ryne Nelson (elbow) and Merrill Kelly (shoulder) are on the injured list.