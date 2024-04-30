Henry (1-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks without recording a strikeout over four innings.

Henry got another turn in the rotation with Merrill Kelly (shoulder) and Ryne Nelson (elbow) on the injured list, but he was mostly ineffective against a potent Dodgers offense. Though the extent of the damage on the scoreboard against the southpaw was a pair of second-inning runs, he didn't record a single strikeout, and only one of his 72 pitches was a swinging strike. Henry's overall body of work this season has been mediocre, as he's posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB over 28.1 frames. He may be pushed out of the rotation before his next turn comes up with Nelson nearing a return to action.