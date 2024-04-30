The Diamondbacks optioned Henry to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The move comes a day after Henry allowed two runs while failing to record a strikeout over five frames in a start against the Dodgers. Withe Ryne Nelson (elbow) due back later this week, Henry is no longer needed in Arizona's rotation.
