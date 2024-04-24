Henry (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against St. Louis, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Henry was optioned to Triple-A Reno on April 17 after logging a 6.87 ERA in four starts with the Diamondbacks. However, with Kyle Nelson (shoulder) and Merill Kelly (shoulder) being placed on the IL, Henry rejoined the big league club for Tuesday's start. He tied his season high in strikeouts and didn't allow multiple runs for the first time all year en route to a quality start. His impressive outing likely bought him another go-around in Arizona's rotation, with a tentative matchup against the Dodgers set for Monday.