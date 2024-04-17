Henry was optioned to Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Henry was sent down immediately following his latest poor start when he allowed five runs over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs. With Jordan Montgomery slated to join the Diamondbacks' rotation later this week, Henry becomes the odd man out.
