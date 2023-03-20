The Diamondbacks optioned Henry to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Henry's demotion leaves Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson as the remaining candidates to open the season as Arizona's No. 5 starter. During his 15 innings in Cactus League play, Henry was unable to solve the control problems that hindered him during his first taste of the big leagues in 2022, as he issued seven walks. Despite his struggles this spring, the Diamondbacks aren't yet ready to pull the plug on developing him as a starter, so he'll head back to Triple-A to hone his repertoire.
