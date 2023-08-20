Henry (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Henry has been on the 15-day IL since July 30 and he will now be ineligible to return until the Diamondbacks' final series of the regular season versus Houston in late September. The move created a spot on the 40-man roster for Nabil Crismatt, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

