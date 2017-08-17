Play

Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Endures setback in rehab

Tomas (groin) experienced a setback in his recovery and will visit a specialist in Philadelphia, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The outfielder has been out since June 2, and this latest development probably will extend his return timetable farther down the road. Tomas is batting .241/.294/.464 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 180 plate appearances in 2017.

