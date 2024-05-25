Gallen (5-4) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings to take loss versus the Marlins on Friday.

Gallen had his longest outing of the season and his fourth straight quality start, but the Diamondbacks couldn't get anything going as Miami starter Braxton Garrett tossed a shutout. Gallen has permitted more than three runs just once in 10 starts this season, pitching to a 3.12 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60:15 K:BB over 57.2 innings. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rangers.