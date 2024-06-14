Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Gallen (hamstring) threw a 37-pitch bullpen Friday, and the right-hander is slated to throw a sim game Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gallen threw from the mound for the second time since landing on the injured list May 31 due to a right hamstring strain. It's another step in the right direction for the 28-year-old, who before the injury registered a 3.12 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 57.2 innings.