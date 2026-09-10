Gallen allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Wednesday.

Gallen threw 42 of 68 pitches for strikes in his first big-league action in two months after an absence due to right elbow inflammation. The right-hander struggled heavily prior to his stint on the injured list, and it remains to be seen how he'll fare against a tougher opponent. On the year, he has a 6.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 62:33 K:BB with 19 home runs allowed 101.1 innings across 20 starts. He worked in tandem with Michael Soroka for this game, but it's unclear how the workload will be set the next time this spot in the rotation comes up against Miami next week.