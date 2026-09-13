Manager Torey Lovullo announced Sunday that Gallen will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The right-hander returned to the rotation Wednesday after missing two months due to an elbow injury, but he'll be shifted to a relief role after giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. Michael Soroka piggybacked Gallen in that game and will re-enter the rotation Tuesday against the Marlins. It's been a career-worst campaign for Gallen, who has a 6.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 62:33 K:BB across 101.1 innings.