Gallen (elbow) struck out two and allowed one hit and two walks over 1.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Reno.

The Diamondbacks were likely hoping for Gallen to cover another inning in his first official game action since July 7, but he needed 46 pitches (28 strikes) to record five outs before reaching his workload limit for the day. Assuming Gallen checked out fine physically following Sunday's outing, he should be in line for at least one more rehab start during the upcoming week before making his return from the 60-day injured list thereafter. Gallen has been on the shelf since July 12 due to right elbow inflammation.