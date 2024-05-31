Gallen left Thursday's start against the Mets with a right hamstring strain, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
Gallen left Thursday's start with trainers after only 13 pitches due to aggravating a hamstring injury that originally popped up April 26. An exact timeline is unclear, but he'll almost certainly miss at least one start and is very likely to end up on the injured list.
