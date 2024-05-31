The Diamondbacks placed Gallen on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right hamstring strain.

Gallen was pulled from Thursday's start against the Mets after throwing just six pitches without recording an out. He has been dealing with a right hamstring issue since April 26, and the 28-year-old right-hander will now be on the shelf for an extended period of time after aggravating the injury. It's unclear how long Gallen will be sidelined, but if he only misses the minimum, that would put him in line to return June 15 against the White Sox. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks recalled right-hander Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno.