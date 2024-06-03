Gallen (hamstring) will begin a throwing progression Tuesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Gallen appears to have his sights set on returning from the injured list when first eligible after being diagnosed with a right hamstring strain Friday. This will be a strong first step towards meeting that goal, and he should be cleared to resume mound work quickly considering he last threw off a mound Thursday.
