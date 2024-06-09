Gallen threw a flat-ground session Saturday and is expected to throw a bullpen soon, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gallen was cleared for throwing June 3 and was able to complete a flat-ground session Saturday. The next box for Gallen to check in his recovery from a right hamstring strain would be a bullpen, which should occur in the coming days. Gallen will be eligible to return from the IL on May 15, though it's unclear if he'll be ready by then.