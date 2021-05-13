Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the most likely path forward for Gallen (elbow) is a short "no-throw" period, followed by a second round of imaging work to assess healing, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The organization is hopeful they got out in front of the injury, which at this stage is being described as a "very minor sprain" of the UCL. Matt Peacock, who took Gallen's turn Wednesday in what was anticipated to be a bullpen day, threw five innings and could stick in the rotation. However, Hazen mentioned a number of possible candidates, including Corbin Martin, Jon Duplantier, Josh Green and Seth Frankoff, who was promoted to the majors Wednesday for bullpen depth.