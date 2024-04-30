Share Video

Link copied!

Gallen (hamstring) threw a bullpen session at Chase Field on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gallen indicated Sunday that believes he'll be ready for his next scheduled start, which would tentatively line up for Wednesday, and Monday's bullpen backs up this optimism. Assuming he still feels strong Tuesday morning, there appears to be a good chance he'll toe the rubber later this week.

More News