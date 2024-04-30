Gallen (hamstring) threw a bullpen session at Chase Field on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Gallen indicated Sunday that believes he'll be ready for his next scheduled start, which would tentatively line up for Wednesday, and Monday's bullpen backs up this optimism. Assuming he still feels strong Tuesday morning, there appears to be a good chance he'll toe the rubber later this week.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Plans to make next turn•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Dealing with hamstring spasms•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Exits with trainer•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Stumbles in San Francisco•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Blanks Cardinals in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Mostly fastball-curveball in loss•