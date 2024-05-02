Manager Torey Lovullo said after Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the Dodgers that Gallen (hamstring) will make his next start Tuesday against the Reds, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gallen was removed from his most recent start last Friday with a hamstring injury. The Diamondbacks had tentatively planned for Gallen to start the series finale with the Dodgers, but he ultimately needed more time to heal up from the injury. Arizona will skip his turn in the rotation entirely this week, but he'll tentatively line up for two starts the following week. After his matchup with the Reds, Gallen would then be slated for a start May 12 in Baltimore.