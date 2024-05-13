Gallen (5-2) picked up the win Sunday against Baltimore, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out four.
Gallen notched a second straight quality start, following up a one-hit gem against the Reds with Sunday's two-run showing against the O's. Three of the four hits against Gallen went for extra bases, allowing doubles to Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg while Adley Rutschman slugged a solo homer in the sixth. Gallen owns a 2.86 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP across 44.0 innings in 2024. He's lined up for a home start against the Tigers next weekend.
