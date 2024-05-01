Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Gallen (hamstring) won't start Friday as scheduled in an effort to provide him extra rest, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The right-hander was originally set to start Wednesday, but Tuesday's starter Jordan Montgomery was pushed back a day since the start time was delayed two hours. Gallen apparently isn't having any issues with the hamstring injury that surfaced in his previous start, but Lovullo has still decided to give his ace some extra rest. The earliest Gallen will take the mound is Sunday versus the Padres, but it's possible he gets some additional time, as team off days Thursday and Monday give Arizona some flexibility.