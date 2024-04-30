Gallen (hamstring) will make his regularly scheduled start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gallen's bullpen session earlier in the day went well, and skipper Torey Lovullo confirmed late Monday evening that the right-hander will indeed take the mound Wednesday after exiting his previous outing Friday due to hamstring spasms. Gallen owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 35:9 K:BB across 32 innings this season.