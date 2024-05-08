Gallen (4-2) earned the win Tuesday over the Reds, allowing one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Gallen had gone 11 days between starts after suffering a hamstring injury on April 26 against Seattle. He certainly looked healthy Tuesday, holding Cincinnati to one hit en route to his third scoreless outing this season. It's an encouraging effort from Gallen, who'd dropped his previous two starts, allowing eight runs over 10 innings in that span. He lowered his ERA to 2.84 with a 1.13 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB across seven starts (38 innings) this year. Gallen's currently in line for a road start Sunday against the Orioles in his next outing.