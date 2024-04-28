Gallen (hamstring) expressed optimism Saturday that he will make his next scheduled start, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
A day after Gallen was removed from a start, the right-hander said he was "encouraged" by the progress made overnight. His next projected turn comes Wednesday at home against the Dodgers.
