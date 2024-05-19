Gallen revealed after Saturday's start against the Tigers that his right hamstring tightened up on him during the fourth inning, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

It's the same hamstring that he had issues with earlier this season, resulting in an early removal from one start and having another pushed back. Gallen wound up pitching into the seventh inning Saturday, ultimately getting charged with three runs on seven hits while striking out 10 over 6.2 frames. The right-hander said after the outing that his hamstring feels fine and he's unconcerned. Still, given that it's been a recurring problem, it's something to keep in mind.