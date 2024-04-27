Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Gallen was removed from his start against the Mariners due to spasms in his right hamstring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks will continue to monitor Gallen's condition, but the expectation is that he will be fine and may not even have to miss his next start -- tentatively slated for Wednesday. The right-hander surrendered three earned runs across five-plus innings before exiting early in the sixth frame, giving him a 3.38 ERA through his first six starts.