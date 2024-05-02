Gallen (hamstring) is the projected starter for next Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Gallen was removed from his previous start due to a hamstring injury but was in line to take his next turn this week. The right-hander had been expected to start Wednesday, which was moved to Friday, but will now will be pushed back until next week. There is no issue with the hamstring; Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo opted instead to take advantage of upcoming days off in the schedule to give Gallen extra time.
