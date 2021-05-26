Gallen (elbow) is expected to throw a flat-ground session and a bullpen session in the coming week, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Throwing off a mound is a significant step for the right-hander, although he would require a few weeks to build up arm strength and endurance for a return to the rotation. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said earlier that Gallen would require more imaging after a period of not throwing; however, the GM was uncertain if that was still in the plans.