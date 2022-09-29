Gallen did not factor into the decision against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out six and also walked a batter.

Gallen retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced in the game before allowing a two-out double to Trey Mancini in the bottom of the fifth, followed by a two-run bomb to Chas McCormick on the first pitch of the next at-bat. The right-hander would only allow three singles and a walk for the remainder of the game, though he did hit Corbin Carroll with a pitch to lead off the seventh. Gallen holds a 2.16 ERA and 0.69 WHIP in the month of September to go along with a 41:5 K/BB ratio over that span. He lines up to take on the Brewers in Milwaukee in his next start.