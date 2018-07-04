Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Collects ninth win
Greinke (9-5) allowed two runs on seven hits in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out four and walking one in 6.2 innings.
Greinke surrendered just one extra-base hit in Tuesday's outing and threw 64 of 95 pitches for strikes. Greinke had gone his previous two starts without walking a batter, and overall has only walked 20 in 109.2 innings this season. The veteran right-hander has a 3.36 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, and his 112 strikeouts are good for fifth among NL pitchers. He will next take on the Padres in a start at home.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up eighth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Dominant in Saturday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Wins sixth game Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans seven in Wednesday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets fifth win of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Evens record with win over Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.