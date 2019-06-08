Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Nursing back tightness
Verdugo was held out of Friday's lineup against the Giants due to back tightness, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While Verdugo's injury isn't considered serious at this point, skipper Dave Roberts wanted to give his starting center fielder another day off following Thursday's scheduled off day. Verdugo should have a chance to return to the starting lineup Saturday.
