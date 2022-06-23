Vesia (1-0) earned the win over the Reds on Wednesday, working a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and struck out two batters.

Starter Tyler Anderson went five innings for Los Angeles, and Vesia came on to replace him with the score tied in the sixth. The lefty reliever allowed a one-out single but nothing else, and he was credited with the win as a result of the Dodgers pulling ahead in the next frame. Vesia has recorded a 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 21.2 innings this season and has been working primarily in low- and medium-leverage situations of late.