The Dodgers outrighted Lipcius to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday after he cleared waivers.

Lipcius will remain in the Dodgers organization, but he'll face a tougher path to seeing action with the big club now that he's no longer a member of the 40-man roster. He posted a .742 OPS over 38 plate appearances with the Tigers late in the 2023 season but after being traded to the Dodgers in March, Lipcius was unable to make enough of an impression in spring training to earn a spot on the club's season-opening roster.