The Dodgers designated Lipcius for assignment Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of DodgersNation.com reports.

He's the 40-man roster casualty as the Dodgers freed up a spot for Daniel Hudson. It's the second time in a little over two weeks that Lipcius has been designated for assignment, as the Tigers flipped him to the Dodgers in a trade shortly after removing him from their 40-man roster.