The Tigers designated Lipcius for assignment Thursday.

Lipcius will be squeezed off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Buddy Kennedy, who was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Thursday. Lipcius spent most of last season in Triple-A Toledo slashing .272/.363/.419 across 360 plate appearances. He also managed 10 hits in 13 games upon reaching the majors and could receive a bit of attention from other clubs on the waiver wire.