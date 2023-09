Lipcius went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Lipcius connected in the first inning against Chicago starter Mike Clevinger, giving him his first home run at the MLB level in his second game after hitting 11 long balls for Triple-A Toledo this season across 97 games. The 25-year-old looks mostly like a depth option for the Tigers at this point, though they could give him more playing time down the stretch as they turn their focus to 2024.