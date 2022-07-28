Heaney gave up one hit and three walks over four scoreless innings in a 7-1 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.

Heaney looked good in his return from a shoulder injury which had landed him on the 15-day injured list. He held the Nationals scoreless over four innings on 71 pitches an only allowed four baserunners. The 31-year-old left hander now boasts a sparkling 0.47 ERA over four starts and 10 innings pitched in 2022. The main question going forward for injury-plagued starter will be whether or not he can stay healthy under an increased workload and maintain his spot in the Dodgers five-man rotation. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at San Francisco next week.