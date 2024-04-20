Heaney allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings during Friday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Two home runs off the bat of Travis d'Arnaud helped Atlanta build a 3-1 lead headed into the sixth inning, but the Rangers managed to tie the game before Heaney was relieved in the bottom of the frame, ensuring he wouldn't get hit with his third loss of the season. While the 32-year-old lefty may have avoided dropping to 0-3, he still owns a 6.35 ERA through his first four starts and could be at risk of losing his spot in the rotation once Cody Bradford (back) returns from the injured list.