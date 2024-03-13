Heaney allowed five hits and one walk while striking out three over five scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Guardians.

Heaney busted out a curveball, throwing it four times (three for strikes), per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Tuesday marked the first time he's thrown the curve in game conditions since 2021 when he scrapped it in favor of a slider. The left-hander plans to use both breaking pitches this season. Whatever he throws, Heaney will need to land it in the zone with more regularity than he did in 2023. Heaney's BB% jumped from 6.1 in 2022 to 9.4 in 2023, while his K% dropped from 35.5 to 23.6.