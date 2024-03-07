Heaney allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Rockies.

Heaney had an off first inning, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk but also struck out three. The left-hander didn't get settled in until a 1-2-3 third frame. He told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News that he was mechanically off and acknowledged being a "slow starter" early in seasons. The outing was his second Cactus League start, but he's also thrown three innings in an intrasquad game.