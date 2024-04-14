Heaney escaped with a no-decision in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Astros, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out only one.

The veteran southpaw also plunked Jose Altuve and uncorked a wild pitch, throwing only 42 of 79 pitches for strikes before his exit, and Houston had runners in scoring position in the first and third innings before finally breaking through for two runs in the fourth. Heaney's had a shaky start to his 2024 campaign, posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB through 12 innings over three outings, and he has yet to last five frames in a start. With the Rangers close to adding Michael Lorenzen (neck) to the big-league roster and Cody Bradford pitching very well, there's no guarantee Heaney keeps his spot in the rotation.