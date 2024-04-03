Heaney (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven in 4.2 innings.

Heaney started the game on fire, striking out four of the first seven batters he faced. He endured some tough luck in the third after the Rays scored on a base hit that likely would've been a ground out had the ball not deflected off Heaney's glove. The southpaw opened up the fifth with back-to-back punchouts but couldn't finish the frame after a Jared Walsh error kept the inning alive and led to four more runs, none of which were charged to Heaney. He's set to take the mound again next week versus the Astros and will hope for some better fortune against their division rivals.