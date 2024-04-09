Heaney (0-2) yielded six runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against Houston.

Heaney struggled immediately Monday, coughing up four runs in the first two frames. Despite only getting two punchouts, he managed to force 10 whiffs in the short start. He's thrown just 8.1 innings with a 7.56 ERA and a 9:3 K:BB through two appearances. Heaney is projected for a rematch in Houston this weekend.