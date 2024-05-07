Heaney allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Monday.

Heaney notched his second straight quality start, but a strong outing by opposing starter Alex Wood kept him from picking up his first win of the season. Nonetheless, Heaney was impressive in the start, inducing 15 swinging strikes and finishing without issuing a free pass for his third consecutive appearance. The left-hander failed to get through five frames in each of his first three starts of the season but has now done so in each of his subsequent four outings, and he's gone at least six frames in three straight trips to the mound. Heaney's ERA still sits at a mediocre 4.50, but he has a solid 1.11 WHIP along with a 31:9 K:BB through 36 innings.