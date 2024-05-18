Heaney (0-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Angels.

Heaney yielded one unearned run through three innings before serving up a two-run shot to Zach Neto in the fourth. Heaney needed 83 pitches to record just 11 outs, tying his shortest outing of 2024. He's completed at least six innings in three of his nine starts and is still searching for his first win over the year. Heaney will carry a 4.43 ERA into his next matchup, which is lined up to come in Philadelphia next week.