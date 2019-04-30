Toles arrived at the Dodger's spring training facility, Camelback Ranch-Glendale, on Monday but remains on the restricted list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Toles failed to report to spring training due to an undisclosed reason, and while it's good to see him finally make it to camp, the Dodgers have yet to provide a timeline for his return to action.

