Pages went 4-for-5 with one RBI in Friday's win over Atlanta.

Pages set a new career best Friday night with four hits, all singles. The Dodgers rookie drove in the game-winning run, singling home Will Smith for the walk-off victory in the 11th inning. Pages has enjoyed a productive start to his big league career, slashing .333/.354/.567 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored over 65 plate appearances.