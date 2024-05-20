Pages went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Pages crushed a two-run shot off of Hunter Greene in the fourth to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Pages has now tallied a hit in each of his last four games after a 10-game stretch from May 5-May 15 during which he hit just .114 with a 42.5 percent strikeout rate. Despite the mini slump, Pages survived a flurry of roster changes made by the Dodgers over the weekend and was hitting fifth in Sunday's win, showing the confidence manager Dave Roberts has in him. He's now slashing .265/.301/.451 with five homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs and a 4:34 BB:K in 123 plate appearances. His .752 OPS is also third among NL rookies with at least 100 plate appearances this season.