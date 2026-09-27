Pages went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Sunday in a 5-1 extra-inning over the Giants.

Pages gave the Dodgers insurance with a three-run jack in the 10th inning. The outfielder certainly appears to have his timing at the plate following a monthlong stay on the injured list, going 6-for-18 with two homers, one double and five RBI in his last six games. He heads into the postseason after hitting .274 with 23 long balls, 85 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 75 runs scored over 511 at-bats in the regular season.